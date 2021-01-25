OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man was arrested Monday in connection with the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, the FBI said.

Jordan Revlett, 22, of Island in McLean County, was accused of unlawful entry on restricted grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, news outlets reported.

Revlett was scheduled to appear in federal court in Owensboro on Monday.

Special Agent Lynda W. Thomas wrote in the FBI arrest warrant that shouting and chanting can be heard in a Snapchat video that Revlett posted, WDRB-TV reported.

“The video clip was recorded from the perspective of someone who himself was walking around inside the building among the people depicted,” Thomas said.

Revlett said on social media that “just so you guys know a capitol police officer opened the door from inside to let us in,” according to Thomas.

Surveillance video also shows Revlett enter the Capitol, Thomas wrote.

Revlett told the FBI in a Jan. 15 interview that he went to Washington with his family to hear then-President Donald Trump speak. He said he went inside the Capitol, not seeing any signs restricting entrance, the warrant said.

He told the FBI he didn’t destroy anything or participate in violence.

Several other Kentuckians and a student at the University of Kentucky face charges in connection with the riot.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.