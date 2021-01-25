An organization calling itself the “MAGA Patriot Party” has officially been created in Texas.

The Federal Election Commission posted Monday the notice of organization by the party’s National Committee.

It was not immediately clear how, or whether, this organization, incorporated in San Antonio, is tied to former President Donald Trump or any members of his family or inner circle.

But according to a report last week in the Wall Street Journal, citing “people familiar with the matter,” Mr. Trump has discussed creating a “Patriot Party” with “several aides and other people close to him.”

He also has openly talked of running again for president in 2024.

Another existing organization called the Patriot Party has courted the endorsement of Mr. Trump.

According to the new FEC documents, the MAGA Patriot Party National Committee fundraises only for the “Donald J. Trump for President” political action committee.

One man, James Davis of Punta Gorda, Florida, is listed as the party’s custodian of records, treasurer and designated agent.

The FEC filing was posted by Florida TV station WPEC, the CBS affiliate for West Palm Beach.

