Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday President Biden’s goal of 100 million COVID-19 shots in the first 100 days of the new administration only comes after the prior administration’s successful Operation Warp Speed and is continuing its projections.

The Kentucky Republican said an average of 1.6 million vaccines are being delivered per day over the past week, so the new goal that Mr. Biden has dictated is the same as the Trump administration’s layout, which successfully launched Operation Warp Speed, providing funding for companies studying and producing a COVID-19 vaccination over the past year.

“So much for science without politics,” Mr. McConnell said on the chamber floor.

He noted that the coronavirus pandemic has cost many children an entire school year and thrown families into financial chaos.

Mr. McConnell said Republicans would work with Democrats to provide relief where it is most needed.

“Any further action should be precise and targeted,” he said. “The light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer.”