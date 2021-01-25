Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday she is running to become governor of Arkansas.

Mrs. Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, made the announcement in a more than 7-minute online video, calling for a return to law and order and solving problems peacefully.

“The radical left’s solution is to impose government control and censorship from the top down, but their socialism and cancel culture will not heal America — it will only further divide and destroy us,” the 38-year-old says. “Everything we love about America is at stake and with the radical left in control of Washington your government is the last line of defense.”

“In fact, your governor must be on the frontline,” she said. “So today, I announce my candidacy for governor of Arkansas.”

Mrs. Sanders served as President Trump’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019.

