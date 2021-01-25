DETROIT (AP) - A former Marine from suburban Detroit struck police at least 10 times with a hockey stick during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said as they urged a judge to keep him locked up.

Michael Foy of Wixom is due in federal court in Detroit on Monday to determine if he will be released while facing charges in Washington. He was arrested last week, due to publicly shared video, photos and a Facebook page belonging to his father.

Foy “swung and appears to have struck officers with his hockey stick no fewer than 10 times,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Hank Moon said in a court filing Sunday.

“After ten swings, Foy fell back into the crowd - but he was far from finished,” Moon said. “He stayed near the doors to the Capitol building. A few minutes later, Foy appears to have rallied his fellow rioters, again taking a leadership role in the chaos.”

He subsequently crawled through a broken window into the Capitol, the prosecutor said.

Investigators have the hockey stick. Foy is charged with five crimes, including assault and obstruction of law enforcement. His attorney, Colleen Fitzharris, declined to comment ahead of the bond hearing.

Foy is the second Michigan man to be charged in the Capitol violence. Karl Dresch of Calumet was ordered held without bond last week.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.