The Senate confirmed President Biden’s nominee Antony Blinken as America’s 71st secretary of state on Tuesday, paving the way for him to take charge of a vast U.S. diplomatic corps whose morale suffered during the norm-breaking years of the Trump administration.

Secretary of State Blinken won over several influential Republican lawmakers during his confirmation hearing last week by saying he agreed with some key Trump-era policies — most notably the former administration’s hardened posture toward China.

But Mr. Blinken, who was confirmed by a 78-22 vote, is best known as a favorite of the Democratic foreign policy establishment in Washington, as he’s been a long-time confidant of Mr. Biden and was a stalwart advisor of the former Obama administration.

Mr. Blinken served as deputy secretary of state during President Obama’s second term, prior to which he was national security adviser to then-Vice President Biden. The Blinken-Biden ties go even further back, however, with Mr. Blinken having been Senate Committee on Foreign Relations staff director when Mr. Biden chaired the committee during the early-2000s.

Tuesday’s vote came after Mr. Blinken cruised through committee-level confirmation last week, with the foreign relations committee voting 15-3 to push his nomination to the full Senate. Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, John Barrasso of Wyoming and Rand Paul of Kentucky were the three who voted against confirming Mr. Blinken at the committee level.

But he drew praise from some GOP senators, most notably Lindsey Graham, after an exchange in which Mr. Blinken told the South Carolina Republican that he supported the Trump administration’s last-minute declaration that China has committed genocide against its minority Muslim population of ethnic Uighurs.

Overall, Mr. Blinken told lawmakers that “President Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China,” although he also said he was uncomfortable with many of the former administration’s confrontational tactics.

“I disagree very much with the way that [Mr. Trump] went about it in a number of areas, but the basic principle was the right one,” he said of the China policy.

