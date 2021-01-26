President Biden on Tuesday plans to announce an increase in the weekly allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses to states.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to get ahead of Mr. Biden’s afternoon announcement, though published reports said the allocation would rise from 8.6 million doses to 10 million, a 16% increase.

The doses are distributed on the basis of population to each of the states, plus eight territories and six metropolitan areas.

The Washington Post reported that Jeff Zients, the COVID-19 coronavirus coordinator, will discuss the plan with governors Tuesday and say the increase is from Moderna.

Mr. Biden’s team is procuring special syringes to draw an additional dose from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. But his plan to speed the vaccination effort through federal centers and pharmacy partnerships will likely depend on the addition of new vaccine makers.

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it plans to report the results of its 45,000-person vaccine trial by next week.

Its vaccine requires just one dose instead of two, so officials are hoping it is effective enough to win approval from regulators and speed the campaign.

Mr. Biden recently acknowledged that his initial goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days was too modest.

Republicans said the U.S. was at or near that level of daily vaccination when former President Trump left the White House last week.

The Democratic president said he’s now pushing for 1.5 million doses per day, a 50% increase, though some experts say 3 million is needed to get 70% of the population inoculated by the late summer.

The Biden administration says it’s working on it and deserves a little breathing room.

“Six days in, the president is giving an update on steps we’re going to take to provide more vaccine supply,” Ms. Psaki said.

