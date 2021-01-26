ST. LOUIS (AP) - Relatives are describing a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot along with her father in St. Louis as a straight-A student who loved helping her grandmother cook.

Police said Dmyah Fleming died at a hospital after Sunday’s shooting in the city’s Central West End. Relatives said her father, 26-year-old Darrion Fleming, was the other victim, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

“I’m just sitting here hoping that my heart just stops,” said Yolanda Johns, Dmyah’s grandmother, as she broke down in tears on her front porch.

Family members said Fleming was about to drop off Dmyah at her grandmother’s house when they were shot as they sat inside a car.

The girl’s father was “in love and obsessed with Dmyah,” her grandmother said. “That was his first child … his whole life centered on Dmyah. He’d never put her in harm’s way.”

A reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the killings.

