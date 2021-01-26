So how does $417,608 a year sound? That is how much Dr. Anthony Fauci made in 2019, and it is the highest federal salary of all, according to OpenTheBooks — a nonprofit, nonpartisan government watchdog and charity that retrieves its information through Freedom of Information Act requests.

“We won’t stop until we capture every dime taxed and spent by our government,” the organization declares in its mission statement.

But back to the aforementioned salary factor.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci made $417,608 in 2019, the latest year for which federal salaries are available. That made him not only the highest paid doctor in the federal government, but the highest paid out of all four million federal employees. In fact, Dr. Fauci even made more than the $400,000 salary of the President of the United States,” wrote Adam Andrzejewski, CEO and founder of OpenTheBooks — and the one who did all the math here.

“$2.5 million. That’s how much Dr. Fauci, Director of the National Institute for Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and current Chief Medical Advisor to the President, will make in salary from 2019 through 2024, if he stays in his post through the end of the current administration, and doesn’t (or didn’t already) get a raise,” Mr. Andrzejewski said in his analysis, which was published in Forbes, where he is a senior policy contributor.

His analysis also offered some comparison salaries, also gleaned from the OpenTheBooks research:

The 2019 salary of then-Vice President Mike Pence was $235,100. Dr. Deborah Birx, also much involved in pandemic issues, earned $305,972 in 2019, Mr. Andrzejewski noted.

“In comparison to Dr. Fauci: Speaker Nancy Pelosi will earn $223,500 this year. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will make $270,700, and Members in the House of Representatives and Senators will make $174,000. Four-star military generals outrank, but still fall below Dr. Fauci at $268,000 a year,” he wrote.

THE NEW PRESS CORPS

Things appear more convivial at the White House press briefing these days, and no wonder.

“Following his remarks about his ‘Made in America’ manufacturing initiative, a member of President’s Biden‘s staff was heard calling on specific reporters to ask their questions to the president,” reports Joseph A. Wulfsohn, who covers media issues for Fox News.

“The pre-selected reporters came from The Associated Press, The Washington Post, NBC News, Reuters, and Bloomberg News,” he says.

A WALK DOWN MEMORY LANE

One media analyst recently was inspired to revisit a dozen CNN and MSNBC interviews in 2015 with then-candidate Donald Trump — and was amazed to find that these early exchanges with the White House hopeful were fair, substantial and even convivial to a certain extent.

“All these interviews took place after we knew who Donald Trump was. And yet, they were not ‘deranged’ in the way so many forces of the media have become,” writes Steve Krakauer, editor of Fourth Watch, a newsletter focused on culture and media.

“What we saw from these interviews was substance, not extremism. All these interviews took place after we knew who Donald Trump was. And yet, they were not ‘deranged’ in the way so many forces of the media have become. No, what these show is precisely why trust in the media is so low. The public didn’t vote for Trump because Don Lemon gave him an easy interview in 2015. But they did lose trust in Don Lemon because of who he became after Trump won. Same goes for Joe Scarborough, and the rest. Donald Trump didn’t change from these clips to 2021. But the media did. And the public knows,” Mr. Krakauer concludes.

‘WE HAVE TO HAVE LEADERS’

FMC — the association of Former Members of Congress — has a message the mighty leadership on Capitol Hill — sent in an open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“We are imploring our Congressional leadership — specifically McConnell and Schumer, and Speaker Pelosi and Leader McCarthy — to lead by example. Be an example to the Democratic and Republican caucuses by promoting those voices that seek solutions rather than divisions,” the group said a statement signed by 128 members and released Tuesday.

“We have to have leaders of the country now, not leaders of parties. That doesn’t mean talking about bipartisanship for cameras, and it doesn’t mean giving up our principles. It does mean giving up on the idea of winner takes all, and instead finding common ground to solve the problems we have to solve,” said FMC President Charles Boustany, a Louisiana Republican who served in the House from 2005 to 2017.

HELPFUL HOTELS

The American Hotel and Lodging Association — an industry group — reveals that it has identified 20,000 hotels around the nation available as public vaccination sites. The hotels boast enhanced cleaning protocols, ample parking, refrigeration capabilities and suitable indoor and outdoor facilities.

The association previously organized a housing initiative for frontline pandemic workers and National Guard members.

“With the next phases of vaccination distribution underway, hotels have the unique capability to help provide additional locations to assist with the administration of the vaccine. As an industry, we have always stepped up to help our neighbors and communities in a time of need,” says Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the organization.

POLL DU JOUR

• 37% of registered U.S. voters “strongly approve” of the job President Biden is doing; 8% of Republicans, 30% of independents and 70% of Democrats agree.

• 26% overall “somewhat approve”; 23% of Republicans, 32% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

• 14% “somewhat disapprove”; 23% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

• 24% “strongly disapprove”; 47% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Hill/HarrisX survey of 941 registered U.S. voters conducted Jan. 21-22 with an error margin of 3 percentage points.

