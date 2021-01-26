President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, marking the first time the two leaders have spoken since Mr. Biden took office last week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr. Biden intended to discuss the renewal of a nuclear arms treaty, Ukrainian sovereignty, the recent SolarWinds hack, reports of bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan and the arrest of Putin foe Alexei Navalny, among other subjects.

“His intention was also to make clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of our national interests in response to malign actions by Russia,” Ms. Psaki said.

