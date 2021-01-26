President Biden plans to take executive action Tuesday to end federal contracts with privately run prisons as part of his agenda to promote “racial equity.”

Mr. Biden is directing the Justice Department not to renew contracts with privately operated detention facilities.

During the Obama administration, the Justice Department had also moved to wind down its contracts with private prisons amid security and safety concerns.

In 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions reversed that move, saying it hindered the federal government’s ability to meet the needs of the federal correctional system.

Mr. Biden is also directing the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to examine how and whether the Trump administration undermined federal housing laws.

As part of Mr. Biden’s equity agenda, he wants to promote consultation between the federal government and Native American tribal leaders.

Mr. Biden is also signing a presidential memorandum acknowledging the “bullying and discrimination” directed toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On his first day in office, Mr. Biden signed an executive order directing the federal government to pursue an “equity” agenda for people of color and underserved groups.

He tasked the White House Domestic Policy Council, headed by Susan Rice, with coordinating those efforts.

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said Mr. Biden’s primary focus has been to “rig the system” so that people are treated differently based on their race.

“The woke commissars who run the government call this ‘equity,’ but separating people into buckets based on their skin color will always be immoral,” Mr. Cotton said in explaining his “no” vote on the confirmation of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

