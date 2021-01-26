A federal judge dealt the first legal blow Tuesday to President Biden’s expansive executive actions, putting a hold in his attempt to impose a 100-day pause on most deportations.



Judge Drew B. Tipton, a Trump appointee to the court in southern Texas, said the Biden team didn’t give a good enough explanation for its 100-day pause, and that “silence” means it was not the result of “reasoned decision-making.”



“Here, the January 20 Memorandum not only fails to consider potential policies more limited in scope and time, but it also fails to provide any concrete, reasonable justification for a 100-day pause on deportations,” the judge wrote.



He issued a temporary restraining order.



Texas had sued last week to block the order, spurring a feverish legal five-day battle.

