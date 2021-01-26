NEW SHARON, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine are investigating the discovery of two bodies in New Sharon.

Maine State Police said the bodies of an adult man and woman were discovered on Monday after a request for a well-check visit. The chief medical examiner’s office is scheduled to conduct autopsies on Tuesday, police said.

Police did not release the names of the two people who died or the circumstances surrounding their deaths. They said detectives from the major crimes unit were still investigating on Tuesday.

New Sharon is a small town northwest of Waterville in central Maine.

