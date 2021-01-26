OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A judge has found sufficient evidence for a man to stand trial in a 2013 shooting death in Omaha.

Bernard “B.J.” Turner Jr. was bound over for trial Monday on a charge of first-degree murder in the October 2013 death of 19-year-old Julius Vaughn, a fellow gang member.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the case stalled until a witness came forward last year and told police that he had driven Turner from the shooting scene. The witness said Turner ditched the gun in a storm sewer. When detectives opened a manhole in that spot, 6½ years after the killing, they found a rusty handgun that is consistent with the type of firearm that was used to kill Vaughn.

Turner was arrested on a warrant in November and extradited from the custody of officials in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Turner had been accused of killing 22-year-old Jarrell Haynes in March 2016, but that case was dismissed when a main witness declined to testify against Turner. Another homicide case in Aurora, Colorado, against Turner also fell apart because of witness trouble.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.