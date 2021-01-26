The Mega Millions game got back under way Tuesday, the week after two of the six biggest jackpot wins in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers for the standard restart top prize of $20 million were 29-49-56-66-67, with the Mega Ball being 24.

The drawing came days after a ticket sold in Maryland won the $731 million Powerball game Wednesday and someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Michigan for Friday’s game, worth $1.05 billion.

Neither ticket has been publicly claimed.

If taken in a single payment, as most recent big lottery winners have chosen to do, Tuesday’s $20 million Mega Millions prize would be worth $14.7 million.

Federal taxes would quickly take almost 40% of that amount, with state taxes a possibility on top of that.

The $2 Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, along with the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of a winning Mega Millions ticket are 1 in 302.5 million.

