A Michigan IT contract worker who gained notoriety for her fiery election fraud testimony alongside Rudolph W. Giuliani — including being lampooned on “Saturday Night Live” — is launching a political career.

Mellissa Carone announced her campaign for Michigan’s 46th House District.

One of Ms. Carone’s top campaign issues is election reform, building upon her claims of election irregularities she witnessed while working at the TCF Center in Detroit in November.

“My ultimate goal is to get our ballots hand-counted and clean out Lansing just like draining the swamp in D.C. because that’s what we need,” Ms. Carone told Deadline Detroit, confirming her candidacy.

She’s running for a set currently held by John Reilly, a Republican who can’t run for reelection in 2022 because of term limits.

The district is in safe Republican territory north of Detroit. A Democrat has not represented the area since 1992.

During former President Trump’s prolonged challenge of the November election results, Ms. Carone signed an affidavit and told state lawmakers that she witnessed irregularities during the ballots count.

She said poll workers scanned ballots multiple times and that workers from Dominion Voting Systems acting suspiciously.

“They were cheating. It was very, very apparent,” Ms. Carone said at a December hearing alongside Mr. Giuliani, who led the Trump campaign’s legal team in dispute the election.

Dominion has since filed defamation lawsuits against Mr. Giuliani and another pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for claims of election misconduct.

The company also sent Ms. Carone a cease-and-desist letter, demanding she stop spreading false information about the company, according to reports. The company has also noted she was hired to clean the voting machines for one day.

Ms. Carone did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

Her heated testimony where she repeatedly interrupted and turned the questions back on lawmakers went viral, with late-night television hosts suggesting she was intoxicated and “SNL” performing a skit based on the exchange.

Ms. Carone, a 33-year-old single mother, has denied she was under the influence during the testimony.

Her Facebook page, which has not yet been verified, reveals she is a strong supporter of life and the Second Amendment. It notes she’s set up a website VoteCarone.com for fundraising.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.