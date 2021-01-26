TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A person of interest is being sought in the fatal shootings of two men at a lake in northeastern Tennessee, officials said.

David Vowell, 70, of Martin, is being sought in connection with the deaths of Chance Black, 26, and Zachery Grooms, 25, both of Weakley County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Twitter. Vowell is considered armed and dangerous, the agency said.

Both men were shot Monday at a blind on Reelfoot Lake in Obion County, District Attorney Tommy Thomas told WREG-TV on Tuesday. Black is the son of a sheriff’s deputy in Weakley County, Thomas said.

The bureau is asking for the public help in locating Vowell. They also want anyone who was near the north end of the lake Monday morning and saw or heard anything that could help the investigation to come forward.

No further information was immediately released.

