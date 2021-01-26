GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico authorities say a truck driver faces felony charges for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident in which a woman and an infant in a car seat were found dead along Interstate 40.

New Mexico State Police released details about the case Monday, saying a call had come in about a woman walking on the highway just west of Gallup on the night of Jan. 19.

A short time later, a state police officer and a McKinley County sheriff’s deputy arrived to find a car seat with the dead infant in it and the woman’s body in the median.

Investigators said the woman - identified as Jessica Ann Copey, 24, of Tohlakai - and the unidentified child were hit by a semi truck. They located a truck with heavy front-end damage the next day at a truck stop east of Gallup.

The driver - identified by police as Jagjeet Singh, 24, of Indiana - was taken into custody and booked into the McKinley County jail.

He also faces drug charges after a search of the truck turned up heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Singh’s public defender, Jason Dunn, did not immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for next week.

The case remains under investigation. State police did not say why Copey was walking in the roadway.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.