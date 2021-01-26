KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Students at a suburban St. Louis school district where multiple sexual assault accusations have come to light through social media say they initially feared they would not be taken seriously or believed if they reported abuse.

The Kirkwood school board heard a report Monday from Kansas City-based Encompass Resolution, which the district hired to review its handling of past sexual assault allegations.

Among the accused is Christopher Stephens, 55, who was indicted Sept. 16 on charges of statutory rape, sodomy and sexual assault. Allegations of his abuse surfaced last summer when a woman’s post on the Kirkwood High Alumni Facebook page claimed Stephens sexually abused her when she was a student in the 1990s.

After the post, other students came forward and accused at least six former staff members, including teachers and coaches, of sexual abuse, assault or misconduct.

Kirkwood Superintendent David Ulrich said Molloy’s presentation was the first of many and that there would be additional investigations and reports.

The next step for Encompass Resolutions is looking at the district’s investigation process to see if there are still unreported complaints, and if so, why they are still unreported.

