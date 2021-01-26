MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - It’s been more than six years since 21-year-old Brandon Harris died in the breezeway of an apartment complex in Montgomery.

He walked out of his apartment about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 2014, to talk with someone who pulled up in the parking lot. A short time later, he was found bleeding to death, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

No one has been charged with his killing.

According to CrimeStoppers, a $1,000 reward for information was advertised after Harris’ death but that proved fruitless. Now, officials are hoping a change of heart or circumstances will lead someone to divulge information for a slice of a reward that’s been increased to $15,000.

“People hold on to information for different reasons. Sometimes, a lifestyle change, guilt, or a new opportunity is presented to a person that leads them to provide information, even after they have held on to information for years,” CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett said.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, the city of Montgomery and CrimeStoppers are each contributing $5,000 to the reward. Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the cold case is eligible for the money, with $5,000 payable within 30 days of the capture of a suspect.

Investigators believe the vehicle that Harris met in the parking lot of the Liberty Square Apartments was a small, white four-door car with tinted windows. Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.

