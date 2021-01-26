Senators voted Tuesday to proceed with an impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump — though more than a third of them dissented, in a vote that Republicans said shows Mr. Trump will ultimately be acquitted.

Minutes after senators were sworn in as jurors for the trial, Sen. Rand Paul demanded a vote on whether the proceedings were constitutional, since Mr. Trump is no longer president.

His motion was tabled on a 55-45 vote, but those 45 Republicans would be more than enough to acquit the president at the end of a trial.

Mr. Paul, heading into the vote, had said he’d hoped for at least 40 Republicans, saying that would prove that “the whole thing’s dead on arrival.”

“It’s almost as if they have no ability to exist except in opposition to Donald Trump,” Mr. Paul said.

While the vote on Mr. Paul’s motion isn’t a guarantee of the outcome, Republicans said it was highly suggestive.

Democrats insisted trying a former official is both legal and justified, particularly in this case where Mr. Trump is accused of inciting insurrection with the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

“The history and precedent is clear. The Senate has the power to try former officials,” said Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat.

He called Mr. Trump’s actions “the gravest offense ever committed by a president of the United States.”

The Constitution allows two punishments for impeachment — removal from office and a bar on future holding of office.

At issue is whether those can be applied once someone is no longer in office.

Five Republicans voted with Democrats Tuesday, signaling they believe a trial is in order — though they said that does not presage their opinion of Mr. Trump’s guilt.

Those Republicans were Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

