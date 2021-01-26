The Senate’s most senior Democrat went to the hospital Tuesday evening after falling ill, his office said.

Sen. Patrick Leahy is presiding over the looming impeachment trial of President Trump, and had sworn in fellow senators as jurors earlier Tuesday.

Hours later, his office said, the 80-year-old began to feel unwell.

“He was examined in the Capitol by the attending physician. Out of an abundance of caution, the attending physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated,” a Leahy spokesman said.

Mr. Leahy, of Vermont, was just sworn in last week as president pro tempore, becoming third in the line of succession to the president. The position traditionally goes to the senior member of the majority party.

The Senate revealed this week that Mr. Leahy, not Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., will preside over the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.

