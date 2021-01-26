Senators were sworn in Tuesday as jurors ahead of the impeachment trial for former President Trump, which will begin in about two weeks.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, Vermont Democrat, who serves as the president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate will preside over the trial, which will start the week of Feb. 8.

He was sworn in by Sen. Charles Grassley, Iowa Republican, the former president pro tempore of the chamber under Mr. Trump’s administration.

Following his own pledge, Mr. Leahy had the senators rise and raise their right hands.

“Do you solemnly swear that in all things pertaining to the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump, former president of the United States, now pending you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help you God?” Mr. Leahy asked.

“I do,” the chamber echoed in response.

Senators then went on to sign the oath, one by one in alphabetical order.

The formality followed Monday’s receiving of the article of impeachment from House managers, charging Mr. Trump with inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6 when the Capitol came under siege by pro-Trump supporters. At least five people died following the security breach that caused lawmakers to be locked down in a safe, undisclosed location for hours.

Democrats argue Mr. Trump incited his supporters to interrupt a joint session of Congress to certify the election results in favor of President Biden by claiming the election was stolen.

Several Republican senators, though, claim this impeachment trial is unconstitutional as Mr. Trump is no longer president.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.