My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell was booted from Twitter late Monday after repeatedly using his account on the social media service to push bogus claims about purported fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Twitter confirmed it punted Mr. Lindell from its platform, where the founder and face of the My Pillow bedding company had recently made himself a major booster of election-related conspiracy theories.

Mr. Lindell‘s account, @realMikeLindell, “has been permanently suspended due to repeated violations of our Civic Integrity Policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Washington Times early Tuesday.

“The attacks continue….,” Mr. Lindell reacted in a Facebook post.

Twitter did not provide any examples of specific posts, or tweets, which caused the company to act. However, it had flagged several of his since President Biden was elected and eventually inaugurated.

Mr. Lindell, 59, had posted and shared multiple social media posts containing baseless claims of election fraud in the weeks after it became apparent that Mr. Biden defeated former President Trump.

In addition to pushing various conspiracy theories about purported election fraud, Mr. Lindell repeatedly denied the results of the presidential race in a series of recent tweets asserting Mr. Trump won.

Twitter rules prohibit its users from posting “false or misleading information about the procedures or circumstances around participation in a civic process,” including the U.S. presidential election.

Repeat offenders are subject to suspension, according to Twitter’s rules. Twitter also prohibits the administrators of permanently suspended accounts from making or maintaining new ones in their place.

More than 400,000 other Twitter accounts followed @realMikeLindell as of earlier this month before it vanished.

