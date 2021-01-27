DENVER (AP) - Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to a house fire in Denver that killed five recent immigrants, including two children, from the West African nation of Senegal, police said Wednesday.

Chief Paul Pazen said the suspects, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held for investigation of charges including first-degree murder, burglary and assault. The evidence does not indicate that the crime was bias-motivated but police cannot release many details about what happened because of the ages of the suspects, Pazen said.

A $50,000 reward had been offered for information leading to the arrests of those responsible for the Aug. 5 blaze.

Shortly after the fire, police released a surveillance photo showing three suspects wearing full face masks and hoodies. Investigators say the three fled in a dark-colored sedan after the fire was set in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, a relatively new development of closely spaced homes near Denver International Airport.

Killed were Djibril and Adja Diol, along with their 22-month-old daughter Khadija, as well as relative Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye.

Three other people managed to escape by jumping from the second floor of the home. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.