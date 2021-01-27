A Western pro-energy group filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging President Biden’s ban on oil-and-gas leasing on federal lands just moments after the Democrat announced his latest executive order aimed at combating climate change.

The Denver-based Western Energy Alliance argued that Mr. Biden’s order exceeds his presidential authority and violates the Mineral Leasing Act, National Environmental Policy Act, and the Federal Lands Policy and Management Act.

“The law is clear. Presidents don’t have authority to ban leasing on public lands. All Americans own the oil and natural gas beneath public lands, and Congress has directed them to be responsibly developed on their behalf,” said alliance president Kathleen Sgamma. “Drying up new leasing puts future development as well as existing projects at risk. President Biden cannot simply ignore laws in effect for over half a century.”

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming, a state that ranks first in natural-gas production on federal lands and has more federal acres leased for mineral development than any other state, the alliance said.

The Biden executive order enacts a “pause on entering into new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or offshore waters to the extent possible” and launches a “rigorous review of all existing leasing and permitting practices related to fossil fuel development on public lands and waters.”

The White House said the measure was needed to “tackle the climate crisis” in keeping with Mr. Biden’s campaign pledge to achieve net-zero emissions on the U.S. power grid by 2035 and a “net-zero economy by 2050.”

Republicans and industry officials argued that the leasing moratorium would deliver a devastating hit to the economy, citing a December study from the Wyoming Energy Authority that forecast a drop in Gross Domestic Product across eight Western states of $33.5 billion and annual losses of 58,676 jobs.

Ms. Sgamma argued that the Biden order would also place at risk $8.8 billion in annual conservation revenue for the upkeep and management of national parks and public lands, which are funded in part by revenue from mineral development on federal property.

“Biden’s ban is an overreach meant to satisfy the environmental left, but it would seriously harm the livelihoods of tens of thousands of westerners and put at risk millions more as state services become unfunded,” she said.

