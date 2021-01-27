The Biden administration said Wednesday it is exploring whether it is possible to produce coronavirus vaccines at sites that aren’t involved now, as President Biden faces pressure to one-up the Trump plan he dubbed a failure.

An adviser, Andy Slavitt, said they are looking at wielding the Defense Production Act to compel production but swiftly tempered expectations, saying it isn’t easy to retrofit other companies’ operations.

“That’s something that’s under active exploration. As you can imagine, it’s not as simple as walking in and flipping a switch,” said Mr. Slavitt, who helped President Obama’s rescue HealthCare.gov and oversaw federal programs. “These are delicate processes, very sterile processes, and have to be done in a way that actually completely works, but we will not be afraid to explore every option to get more vaccines to the public as quickly as possible.”

A French company, Sanofi, said on Wednesday it will let Pfizer use its supply lines in Germany this summer because the latter company beat it to the punch in developing approved shots, and they need to save lives.

For now, the administration is trying to speed up existing agreements with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, while waiting for new vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and other suppliers to come online.

“We don’t want to make a commitment to the public based on things that have not been accomplished,” Mr. Slavitt said.

Mr. Biden promised to shake up the COVID-19 response but his early moves are incremental or a continuation of the Trump era, which faced similar manufacturing challenges.

Mr. Biden is giving states a longer view of how many vaccines they’ll get each week, while continuing to tell Americans to mask up or maintain physical distancing while the vaccines roll out, saying it will take months to take vaccines in everyone who wants them.

The new president did manage to pull ahead doses from Moderna, though he hasn’t announced a plan for bolstering underlying production besides the procurement of syringes that pull an extra dose from Pfizer’s vaccine vials.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is scolding the Biden team for its “spin” on the vaccine campaign, saying the new vaccine plan is essentially the Trump plan, which allowed Mr. Biden to meet his goal of 1 million shots per day from the start.

“Biden could do 200 million in 100 days. Republicans would support it. Thanks to Trump, he’s already halfway there,” the Louisiana Republican tweeted.

Mr. Slavitt said the 100 million goal will be the “floor, not the ceiling,” of their ambitions as the new administration pleads for time, saying progress will come as its efforts to understand the supply chain and bolster state efforts with federal muscle take root.

“It’s about day-to-day execution,” Mr. Slavitt said.

He spoke during an online, COVID-19-specific briefing the new White House pitched as a science-oriented briefing that only included experts — a departure from Mr. Trump’s tendency to go off-script from the podium or sideline officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health.

Wednesday’s call got off to a rocky start, with audio problems on the Zoom making it impossible to hear COVID-19 coordinator Jeffrey Zients before they corrected technical difficulties.

Later on, Dr. Fauci appeared to be muted at first, so he had to start over, only for him to drop out for a bit before his voice returned.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said cases and hospitalizations are declining but told Americans not to expect a quick turnaround in the pandemic, saying transmission is still too high and daily deaths remain high.

She said the CDC forecasts 479,000-514,000 deaths by Feb. 20. The current toll stands at 426,000.

“I know this is all not news we want to hear but this is something we say, so we are all aware,” she said. “But if we are united in action, we can turn things around.”

She underscored the safety of approved vaccines, arguing the risk of reported allergic reactions is far less than the risk of the disease itself.

Dr. Fauci said U.S. regulators should get a “feel” for whether a one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is effective against dangerous strains of the virus detected in Brazil and South Africa.

The company, which is scheduled to report trial data next week, conducted part of its massive, 45,000-person trails in both of those countries.

Existing vaccines do offer an adequate “cushion of protection,” Dr. Fauci said.

Scientists are waiting to see whether the virus evolves further, which could spell problems.

Already, companies are exploring booster shots that could address specific variants.

“We would always want to be a step or two ahead of might be ahead in the future,” Dr. Fauci said.

