Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer shamed Republican colleagues Wednesday who supported a motion challenging the constitutionality of the upcoming impeachment trial for former President Trump.

“Make no mistake. There will be a trial,” said Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat. “We will all be judged.”

On Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, moved to declare the trial unconstitutional since Mr. Trump is already out of office and the Constitution specifies that impeachment is for the removal of a current president.

Forty-five Republicans agreed. Just five GOP members sided with the chamber’s 50 Democrats to move forward with the trial, signaling that there likely isn’t close to the 67 votes needed to convict Mr. Trump.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania were the five GOP senators joining Democrats in the effort.

“For 45 Republican senators to vote for a spurious constitutional objection to the coming impeachment trial was deeply, deeply irresponsible,” the New York Democrat added. “Only five Republican senators were willing to take a principled stand against this reckless and ill-advised effort.”

The impeachment trial is set to begin the week of Feb. 8.

