Comic actress Cloris Leachman, who starred alongside figures as varied as Mary Tyler Moore and Mel Brooks, has died, TMZ reported Wednesday.

The celebrity-news site said the 94-year-old star died of natural causes Tuesday night at her home in Encinitas, California.

Citing her son, TMZ reported that Ms. Leachman, the most nominated and victorious actress in Emmy history, had her daughter, Dinah, by her side at her death.

After a couple decades in small roles, Ms. Leachman achieved her breakthrough in the early 1970s with two roles, that demonstrated her range.

She played a dissatisfied wife in the serious black-and-white drama “The Last Picture Show,” for which she won an Oscar for best supporting actress. On the small screen, she played the daffy landlady Phyllis Lindstrom on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” for which she won two Emmys and got a spinoff series “Phyllis.”

She won six other Emmys — tying her with Julia Louis-Dreyfuss for the most wins by an actress — and was nominated a record 22 times for a slew of mostly-comic roles over four decades.

In the 70s she also was a part of Brooks’ stock company, playing such movie-comedy roles as the sadistic Nurse Diesel in “High Anxiety” and in ”Young Frankenstein,” Frau Blucher, whose mere name caused the horses to whinny in fear.

She is survived by four of her five children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

