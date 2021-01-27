D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wants to allow people to legally sip alcoholic beverages outdoors in certain parts of the city.

The mayor’s proposed Commercial Lifestyle Center License would be offered to select mixed use commercial developments that are controlled by a commercial owners’ association, such as The Wharf.

Beverages would have to be purchased from a business within the license holder’s boundaries and also must be poured into plastic or non-glass containers labeled with a logo identifying the business.

Signage establishing the imbibing boundaries must be erected and “adequate security” has to be onsite “to ensure compliance.”

The license, which would cost between $750 to $1,000 annually, is among several law changes outlined in Miss Bowser’s 40-page “Reopen Washington, D.C. Alcohol Act” that she filed Monday with the D.C. Council.

“As we continue to focus on boosting the District’s economy, this legislation will move us in the right direction by removing hurdles for businesses and providing new ways to bring in revenue,” the mayor said in a statement Monday.

The proposal also seeks to modify the definition of spirits by increasing the required alcohol volume from 15% to 21%, to establish a third-party alcohol delivery license, and to permit taverns but outlaw nightclubs in the Georgetown Historic District.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.