Republicans are standing by their man. Former President Donald Trump has only been out of the White House for eight days, but that is enough time for many Republicans to realize that they still want him on the political battlefield.

“The share of Republican voters who say the 45th president should play a ‘major role’ in the future of the GOP increased 9 percentage points to 50%, compared to a survey conducted in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot. The shift was driven by a 15-percentage point increase among women in the party — 41% to 56%,” reports a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday.

The poll — conducted Jan. 23-25 among 4,296 Republican voters — also found that 81% of the respondents have a positive view of Mr. Trump — up from 76% in a similar survey conducted in mid-January.

Mr. Trump, in the meantime, is getting popular buzz around the “Patriot Party” — an independent third party which he may or may not launch, according to The Wall Street Journal and other news organizations.

The poll also reveals that GOP voters vary in views: 36% of them would remain with the Republican Party. But 30% are interested in becoming a member of the Patriot Party — while 25% are undecided, or have no opinion on the matter. A truly independent 8% of Republicans, however, say they are not interested in either the long-standing GOP or a third-party variation.

Meanwhile, three-fourths of Republican voters reject the notion of a second impeachment of Mr. Trump.

“The support among Republican voters for the president is matched by their opposition to his conviction in the Senate’s upcoming trial: 75% said they would disapprove of the Senate taking the step, including 67% who would ‘strongly disapprove’ compared with just 18% who would back it,” the poll said.

FEINSTEIN GETS CANCELED

San Francisco struggles with many things, including homeless populations, lofty taxes and public sanitation. The city is, however, quite up to date in cultural judgment calls on the city’s public schools.

The San Francisco Board of Education has voted to rename 44 schools in the city which are named after historic figures which “significantly diminished the opportunities of those among us to the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” according to the group’s resolution released Tuesday.

It is an expensive proposition. The name changes will cost the city $440,000, according to Deputy Superintendent Myong Leigh. The list includes Abraham Lincoln, Francis Scott Key, Paul Revere, Thomas Jefferson and other familiar historical figures.

Also on the list: Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, the 87-year-old lawmaker was added to the list because of accusations that she replaced a damaged Confederate flag that had been part of a historical display at San Francisco’s City Hall when Ms. Feinstein was mayor — in 1984.

BERNIE GETS BOBBLED

Sen. Bernard Sanders made an evocative display of noncelebrity status on Inauguration Day when he wore a parka, face mask, oversized hand-knit mittens and workaday pants to the presidential inauguration earlier this month. The image of the Vermont independent and self-described democratic socialist sitting alone in his folding chair went viral on social media in many variations, and for many days.

And now there’s a bobblehead.

The Milwaukee-based National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is in the process of crafting a nodding little statue of Mr. Sanders, seated comfortably in all his down home regalia — and priced at $25. Find the details at BobbleheadHall.com, where the Sanders bobblehead is available for preorder.

NOW THERE’S THOUGHT

Is the coronavirus showcasing a moment when one president emulates his predecessor? Could be, in the case of President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“Biden’s virus response mimics Trump’s, adds bureaucracy,” summarized The Epoch Times.

“While Trump streamlined the coordination of the response through the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Biden’s executive orders erect a federal bureaucracy tasked with accomplishing the same work. There is now a National Security Council principals committee, the NSC Directorate of Global Health Security and Biodefense, the Global Health Interagency Review Council, the Pandemic Testing Board among others, all tasked with handling overlapping aspects of the pandemic response,” the news organization says.

A WALL STREET JOURNAL INVITATION

Do you know a young conservative journalist looking for meaningful work? The Wall Street Journal is offering a fellowship for recent college graduates and journalists with less than five years of professional experience.

The Joseph Rago Memorial Fellowship for Excellence in Journalism — named for the Journal’s late Pulitzer Prize-winning political writer — is now taking applications through Feb. 15.

Find the information for this fellowship and others at TFAS.org. TFAS, by the way, stands for The Fund for American Studies, a nonprofit education organization based in Washington, D.C. with this mission: “To win over each new generation to the ideas of liberty, limited government and free markets.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 41% of U.S. adults want to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can; 26% of health-care workers agree.

• 31% want to wait and see how the vaccine is working; 28% of health-care workers agree.

• 7% will get the vaccine “only if they are required to”; 5% of health-care workers agree.

• 13% definitely will not get the vaccine; 9% of health-care workers agree.

• 6% have already been vaccinated; 32% of health-care workers agree.

SOURCE: A Kaiser Family Foundation poll of 1,563 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 11-18 with an error margin of 3 percentage points.

