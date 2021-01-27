A second police officer who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has committed suicide, the acting chief of Metropolitan Police Department told lawmakers Tuesday.

Officer Jeffrey Smith was a 12-year veteran with the MPD, The Washington Post reported. Acting MPD police chief Robert J. Contee III announced his death for the first time Tuesday before a closed session of the House Appropriations Committee.

Officer Smith reportedly died Jan. 15, nine days after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police Officer.

It was previously reported that Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood also died by suicide on Jan. 9 after responding to the riot.

“Five people lost their lives on January 6th – Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and four others,” Chief Contee said in his opening statement. “And tragically, two officers who were at the Capitol on January 6th, one each from the Capitol Police and MPD, took their own lives in the aftermath of that battle. We honor the service and sacrifices of Officers Brian Sicknick, Howard Liebengood, and Jeffery Smith, and offer condolences to all the grieving families.”

Chief Contee estimated the total cost of the MPD‘s response “for the week of the insurrection” at approximately $8.8 million.

