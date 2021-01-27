A Democratic congressman from California will try to have Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, expelled from the House.

In a statement Wednesday night, Rep. Jimmy Gomez said he will introduce a resolution to kick Ms. Greene out of the chamber “in light of numerous reports revealing her repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, and political violence.”

Urgent: US @RepJimmyGomez to Introduce Resolution Expelling Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress pic.twitter.com/ULAdCtBTz1 — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 28, 2021

Mr. Gomez also cited “as if it weren’t enough,” that Ms. Greene had endorsed such “conspiracy theories” as Sept. 11 trutherism and that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting was staged.

He also accused her of “racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic attitudes” such as advocating “that Muslims should be barred from serving in government.”

“Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all her Republican colleagues,” Mr. Gomez said. “Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government.”

The Constitution provides that either chamber may expel a member, but only upon a two-thirds vote.

Without significant Republican support, Mr. Gomez’s resolution has no chance of succeeding in the chamber, which Democrats only control by a 222-211 margin.

Ms. Taylor Greene’s active social-media accounts had no immediate response or acknowledgement of Mr. Gomez’s expulsion effort.

