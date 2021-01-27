Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is joining a group created by former Sen. Jim DeMint of South Carolina that serves as a networking hub for conservatives, he said Wednesday.

Mr. Meadows announced he will serve as a senior partner at the Conservative Partnership Institute, to “bring conservative groups together.”

“We’re going to continue to make sure that we place a priority on the American people, and that job starts today,” Mr. Meadows said on “Fox & Friends.”

He’ll join Wesley Denton, another former member of the Trump White House, among other conservatives at the organization.

Mr. Meadows founded the House Freedom Caucus as a lawmaker from North Carolina before taking the job as Mr. Trump’s chief of staff. He has remained in close contact with Mr. Trump since the former president’s term ended on Jan. 20.

Mr. Meadows said Mr. Trump will decide “in the coming months” whether or not to run again for president in 2024.

“I can tell you that there is still an overwhelming support for his America First policies. He continues to get people to urge him to do exactly that,” he said.

