The National Guard is pushing back against reports that the troops who remain in Washington and will be on deployment in the nation’s capital through mid-March aren’t being properly fed or cared for.

Officials with the National Guard Bureau are denying unofficial reports that some Guard members are short of supplies and have been forced to pay out of pocket expenses for food and personal items.

“Food, lodging and transportation is provided for all service members assigned to the Capitol Response mission. Guard members living in the local area are lodging at their own homes. Units from other states bring their own assigned equipment to support the mission,” a National Guard Bureau spokesman said.

National Guard officials said they are being cared for and receive three meals per day during “routine meal deliveries” to service members on duty.

“Also, military service members such as the USO and readiness groups have provided an abundance of snacks and other comfort items in addition to their regularly scheduled meals,” the spokesman said.

This followed the uproar after thousands of Guardsmen who had been standing guard in the United States Capitol were told to vacate Congressional buildings and take their breaks in nearby parking garages.

Nearly 200 Guardsmen have tested positive for COVID-19 since deploying to Washington.

About 20,000 National Guard troops from several states were rushed to Washington following the Jan. 6, 2020 storming of the Capitol Building by pro-Trump mobs. They provided a heavy security presence for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and their numbers have steadily decreased since then, with some governors ordering their troops back to their home states.

The numbers are expected to drop to about 7,000 by the weekend.

