Threats from the Marine Corps to close down their iconic Parris Island training base to meet gender integration requirements mandated by the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act has prompted members of South Carolina’s congressional delegation to introduce legislation to prevent it from happening.

The Parris Island Protective Act would prohibit the use of federal funds to shutter the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. It will be introduced in the House Thursday by Republican Reps. Joe Wilson, Ralph Norman and Nancy Mace.

Marine Corps officials have said the facilities at Parris Island and the West Coast Marine Corps recruit depot in San Diego are insufficient to host fully integrated basic training. They raised the possibility of shutting down both bases and building a new one that can carry out the task.

“Parris Island and its facilities provide unique value to South Carolina and the Marines. I have no doubt it can meet the standards set forth by the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act,” Mr. Wilson said. “Any proposals to close the base are misguided, especially given the facility’s significant economic impact and the thousands of jobs it provides for the State of South Carolina.”

More than one million people — including every woman who served in the Marine Corps — have been trained at the base since it opened more than a century ago, Ms. Mace said.

“Parris Island is fundamental to our national defense and I am pleased to join Congressmen Wilson and Norman to ensure it remains open to train Marines for generations to come,” she said.

