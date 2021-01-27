SPARKS, Nev. (AP) - A 27-year-old Sparks man has been arrested on kidnapping and theft charges after police say he stole a car that a teenage girl was sleeping in.

Jaime Lopez-Zecena was being held in the Washoe County Jail without bail on Wednesday on charges of first-degree kidnapping of a minor, lewdness with a minor and grand theft auto.

Sparks police say they responded to a call at about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday at a Denny’s restaurant along U.S. Interstate 80 in Sparks where the 17-year-old girls said she had been kidnapped.

She told police she’d been sleeping in the car in the parking lot when a friend went into the restaurant to pick up food. She was still asleep when a man entered the car and drove off with her inside.

She told police the man was touching her when she woke up. She started screaming and he fled the vehicle.

Police say they later identified the suspect as Lopez-Zacena. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Sparks Police Detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.