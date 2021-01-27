Sen. Ted Cruz wasted no time on Wednesday blasting President Biden’s special envoy for climate change after a suggestion that jobless coal workers learn to “make the solar panels.”

“Rich, out-of-touch Dems lecture the thousands of blue-collar union members whose jobs are being deliberately destroyed by the Biden admin,” the Texas Republican tweeted shortly after a video of former Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry exploded across conservative social media circles.

Mr. Kerry, who also served as a secretary of state under former President Barack Obama, told reporters that working in the solar industry was a “better choice” for those who made a career working with fossil fuels.

“You look at the consequences of black lung for a miner, for instance, and measure that against the fastest-growing job in the United States before COVID, was solar power technician. The same people can do those jobs, but the choice of doing the solar power one now is a better choice,” the Democrat said. “They can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels.”

The comment came in conjunction with a tacit acknowledgment by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that President Joseph R. Biden is pursuing much of the Green New Deal agenda without labeling it as such.

Rich, out-of-touch Dems lecture the thousands of blue-collar union members whose jobs are being deliberately destroyed by the Biden admin:



Make “better choices.”



While you’re at it, don’t forget “Let them eat cake!” https://t.co/NgSBxew5n3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 27, 2021

“It’s striking how much of Biden’s climate executive actions reflect major elements of the Green New Deal — tackling climate change while addressing economic/racial injustice — without actually *being the Green New Deal. Some political sleight of hand,” NBC News White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett tweeted Wednesday.

“It’s almost as if we helped shape the platform,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, who spearheaded the Green New Deal plan since its inception, replied with a winking emoji punctuating her tweet.

Mr. Cruz likened Mr. Kerry’s remarks to the French queen Marie Antoinette.

“Make ‘better choices,’” he tweeted. “While you’re at it, don’t forget “Let them eat cake!”

It’s almost as if we helped shape the platform 😉 https://t.co/zXn3VcAbYw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 27, 2021

