One of the six men facing federal charges in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded guilty Wednesday, giving prosecutors their first conviction in a case that captured the nation’s attention.

Ty Garbin, 25, of Hartland Township, Michigan, switched to a guilty plea during a court hearing Wednesday morning, the Justice Department said in an announcement. He will be sentenced on July 8 and faces life in prison without parole.

Garbin is the only defendant to plead guilty in the case. In addition to the five individuals facing federal charges, eight others are facing state charges.

A trial for the remaining federal defendants is scheduled to start on March 23.

Under his plea deal, Garbin will “fully cooperate” with the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Michigan State Police and Attorney General’s Office, court documents revealed.

He also agreed to submit to polygraph tests and testify against others in the kidnap plot.

Garbin was arrested three months ago, accused of plotting to kidnap Ms. Whitmer because of the strict restrictions she imposed across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The co-conspirators are accused of scheming to kidnap her and leave her in the middle of Lake Michigan. They also talked about “taking out” a second politician, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and other elected officials, including former President Trump.

Defense lawyers say their clients were all talk, exercising their First Amendment rights and never had any intention of carrying out the plot.

Prosecutors say that Garbin was a willing participant in the scheme. They say he hosted training sessions at his home in Northern Michigan, where he helped build an improvised explosive device.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.