The union representing U.S. Capitol Police officers on Wednesday blasted the department’s acting chief, saying it is “angered and shocked” by remarks she made to Congress about the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a blistering statement, the union said an “unconscionable” lack of preparation led to officers dying and being injured.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told a congressional panel on Tuesday that she and department leaders were aware that there was potential for violence, including the use of firearms, days before the riot.

Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the U.S. Capitol Police Labor Committee, said withholding the information from officers unnecessarily put them at risk.

“The officers are angry, and I don’t blame them. The entire executive team failed us, and they must be held accountable. Their inaction cost lives,” he said in a statement.

“The fact they did not relay this information to the officers on duty prior to the insurrection is inexcusable,” the statement continued.

Mr. Papathanasiou said department leadership “betrayed,” the officers, leaving them no time to prepare.

He said two officers who were not issued helmets prior to the attack have brain injuries, one officer has two cracked ribs and two smashed spinal discs, one officer is going to lose his eye and the other was stabbed with a mental fence stake.

Five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died as a result of the attack, which was started when a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s election victory.

Another two officers who responded to the scene died by suicide. Nearly 140 officers suffered physical wounds during the hours-long siege.

