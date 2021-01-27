The White House’s official policy on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican and an outspoken foe of President Biden, will be to ignore her.

Asked Wednesday if Mrs. Greene should face disciplinary action for her social-media posts or other actions, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “We don’t.”

“And I’m not going to speak further about her, I think, in this briefing room,” Ms. Psaki said.

Mrs. Greene filed articles of impeachment against Mr. Biden on Jan. 21, his first full day in office, accusing him of abuse of power. She cited allegations of nepotism while he was vice president and accusations that he aided son Hunter to reap millions of dollars in business deals with foreign governments.

The lawmaker has come under fire from some for social media posts that expressed support for threats of violence directed at Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Obama and Hillary Clinton. A spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Axios on Wednesday that Mr. McCarthy finds the lawmaker’s posts “deeply disturbing” and that he plans to speak with her about them.

