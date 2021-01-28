Rep. Adam Kinzinger says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others embracing QAnon and peddling conspiracy theories on Capitol Hill and elsewhere are “out here for one reason: to be famous.”

Speaking on the Axe Files podcast with former Obama adviser David Axelrod, Mr. Kinzinger, said Ms. Greene has brought a “new crazy” every day into Congress and said Republicans must take a good look in the mirror to determine whether she belongs in the party.

“She has already introduced articles of impeachment against Joe Biden for being Joe Biden, I guess,” the Illinois Republican said. “All these people — including her — they are out here for one reason: to be famous.”

Ms. Greene, who was elected to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, has embraced QAnon conspiracy theories.

She is facing renewed scrutiny over her social media history — including liking a comment in 2019 that “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and saying in 2018 the “stage is being set” in response to a post about hanging former President Barack Obama.

Other videos have resurfaced showing her confronting a Parkland shooting survivor and suggesting the anti-gun rights lobby was involved in orchestrating the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 60 people dead.

On Tuesday, Mr. Kinzinger said he also could raise his profile and gain popularity online if he started tweeting out stuff that was “bats—t crazy.”

“I will be famous, and I think a lot of people see that as a quick trip to fame, and that is a big problem with politics,” he said.

