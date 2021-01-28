Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is set to lift some coronavirus restrictions on Friday.

Starting at noon, businesses that were capped at 25% capacity will increase to 50% capacity including indoor dining at restaurants along with retailers, houses of worship, personal services establishments, recreational facilities and other businesses. Movie theaters, as well as pool and bingo halls, can also reopen at 25% capacity.

Additionally, beginning on Feb. 8, organized sports practices, skill sessions and competitions will be permitted.

“Since January 11, we have seen a steady decline in case rates, and just recently hospitalizations have started to drop,” Mr. Pittman said Wednesday in a statement. “Models suggest that both will continue their downward trend, thanks to vaccinations and warmer weather on the way.”

Health department data as of Thursday show 36,932 county residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Moreover, 32,093 total virus cases and 441 total deaths have been reported. Anne Arundel has a population of more than 570,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

