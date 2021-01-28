President Biden said Thursday he will reopen the Obamacare enrollment website because of shocks tied to the coronavirus pandemic, fulfilling a campaign promise after former President Trump said a special signup period wasn’t necessary.

The federal signup portal, HealthCare.gov, serves three dozen states and will reopen from Feb. 15 to May 15 under an executive order Mr. Biden will sign Thursday.

“This Special Enrollment Period will give Americans that need health care coverage during this global pandemic the opportunity to sign up,” a White House fact sheet says.

The president will also direct agency heads to examine whether there are roadblocks to coverage under the Affordable Care Act, including state-based work requirements that Mr. Trump authorized during his term.

It’s unclear if reopening HealthCare.gov will amount to much more than a marketing campaign for the program that Mr. Biden and President Obama muscled to passage over a decade ago.

People who lost job-based coverage during the pandemic would have qualified for a special enrollment period, anyway, and Medicaid enrollment in the federal-state program for the poor ballooned by 6 million from February to September, as the pandemic hit.

People also had the chance to sign up during the normal enrollment period that concluded in December. More than 8.2 million people signed up on the federal website, a 6% increase over the prior year, and states that operate their own portals will report their numbers soon.

“The big difference is that the open enrollment period occurred during the Trump administration,” said Danny McDermott, a research associate at the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).

He said Mr. Trump, who was no fan of the law, slashed much of the funding set aside to promote Obamacare or dispatch signup helpers known as “navigators.”

“It is expected that Biden will reinstate much of that funding,” Mr. McDermott said.

He said there is a pot of about $1.2 billion in unspent revenue from HealthCare.gov user-fees that Mr. Biden could devote to marketing and outreach.

Analysts are trying to figure out how many people were nudged out of job-based coverage during the pandemic, though it might be only a few million. Many people who lost jobs didn’t have employer-based insurance to begin with, or their employers kept paying their benefits while they were furloughed.

KFF estimates there are 15 million Americans who could be purchasing coverage on the Obamacare marketplace but haven’t taken it up because they don’t know about their options or find the deductibles or premiums unaffordable.

The foundation estimates nearly 9 million of these people would qualify for financial assistance, including 4 million who could get a bronze plan for free with $0 premium.

Some people who log onto HealthCare.gov during Mr. Biden’s special enrollment period might end up on Medicaid, because systems automatically refer them based on income.

