Federal disease-trackers have detected the first known case of the “South Africa” coronavirus variant in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it found the strain, or B 1.351 variant, in South Carolina, though did not provide more details.

Scientists are worried about strains detected in South Africa, the U.K. and Brazil because they appear to spread more quickly — something the world can ill-afford amid the deadly pandemic.

The U.K. variant has appeared in many states and scientists found the Brazil mutation in Minnesota.

The South Africa strain is notable because it appeared to diminish the power of the Moderna vaccine in trials, though government scientists say available vaccines provide a good “cushion” against the new strains and should be viewed as effective.

However, vaccine makers are exploring whether it’s possible to develop a booster shot that attacks the strain, specifically, to provide better protection.

