U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick was remembered and honored Thursday with legislation proposed in light of him losing his life defending Congress during the violent insurrection that happened on Jan. 6.

Democratic Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey and Don Beyer of Virginia offered a bill to posthumously award Sicknick a Congressional Gold Medal, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors.

Both lawmakers, whose congressional districts have links to the fallen Capitol Police officer, also introduced a House resolution honoring Sicknick’s service and his “selfless acts of heroism.”

Sicknick, 40, died a day after the insurrection due to injuries he sustained defending the Capitol amid mobs of supporters of former President Trump storming the complex while Congress met.

“His actions along with those of his fellow officers will be remembered as a shining example of patriotic duty on an otherwise dark day in our nation’s history,” Ms. Watson Coleman said. “While no measure we take can replace his life, Congress can and should honor him with its highest civilian award. May his life serve as an example of duty to one’s country that all Americans can celebrate.”

“His death is a tragedy we can never resolve, but it is fitting that Congress honor his life, courage and ideals,” Mr. Beyer said in a statement that he and Ms. Watson Coleman each shared.

A veteran of the New Jersey Air National Guard, Sicknick grew up in the Garden State and lived in northern Virginia before his death.

Ms. Watson Coleman and Mr. Beyer said in a statement that they wanted to secure the support of Sicknick’s family before proposing the legislation.

“We are humbled by their proposed legislation [and] the respect and care offered in its creation,” the fallen officer’s family said in a statement they shared on social media.

Four other people died during the insurrection, including an Air Force veteran among the mobs who breached the Capitol. Two responding police officers also committed suicide afterward.

More than 100 people currently face criminal charges related to storming the Capitol. Mr. Trump was impeached in the House for inciting an insurrection, but the Senate is unlikely to convict him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.