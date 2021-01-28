Former President Donald Trump pledged on Thursday to help House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the GOP win back the House majority in 2022.

Emerging from a fence-mending meeting at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, the former president said through his super PAC that “the work has already started” on the 2022 campaign.

“President Trump’s popularity has never been stronger than it is today,” the Save America PAC said in a statement. “And his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time. President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House.”

Mr. Trump’s camp also released a photo of the pair standing next to each other at the Palm Beach club, smiling.

Mr. McCarthy had angered Mr. Trump and his supporters for saying the former president bears responsibility for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Since then, the California Republican has backed off his comments.

The statement described their meeting as “a very good and cordial one.”

“They discussed many topics. Number One of which was taking back the House in 2022,” the statement said. “They worked very well together in the last election and picked up at least 15 seats, when most predicted it would be the opposite. They will do so again, and the work has already started.”

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting the riot, including House Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who now faces a furious backlash in the party over her vote.

