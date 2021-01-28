INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A plainclothes officer saw two men shooting at each other at an Indianapolis intersection Thursday also opened fire, police said.

The two men later were found injured, but it was not clear who shot them, Assistant Police Chief Chris Bailey said.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on the city’s east side.

The officer was in an unmarked car and stopped at the intersection when the men each got out of their trucks and began shooting at each other, Bailey said. The officer got out of his car and fired his weapon at the men. The two men then got back into their trucks and drove away. The officer followed one before losing sight of him.

Officers a short time later found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in stable condition. Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man walked into a different hospital with a gunshot wound, Bailey said. That man was listed in critical but stable condition.

The officer, who was not injured, has been placed on routine administrative leave.

