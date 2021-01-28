Kelly Riddell Sadler, a Washington Times alumna, nationally known communications specialist and a member of President Trump‘s early media outreach team, is returning to The Times as editor of the paper’s award-winning Commentary section.

Ms. Sadler, a onetime reporter for Bloomberg News and most recently the communications director for America First Action PAC, will write editorials and help manage the selection and editing of articles and op-ed submissions for the Commentary section, a leading forum for conservative ideas and debate in print and online since the paper’s founding in 1982.

“We’re thrilled to have Kelly back on our team. She’s a fact-based thinker who understand Washington policy and politics,” said Christopher Dolan, president and executive editor of The Washington Times.

Ms. Sadler is not the only prominent conservative voice joining The Times editorial team.

Tom Basile, author and host of Newsmax Television’s “America Right Now,” will contribute a new weekly column to The Washington Times drawing on his long experience in politics, public policy, law, foreign affairs and the media. Mr. Basile’s new column will debut online Saturday at WashingtonTimes.com and in the newspaper on Monday.

Ms. Sadler returns to The Washington Times after an earlier stint from 2014 to 2017, where she served as an editor, blogger and editorial writer. Her work heading a special projects team of reporters earned a Virginia Press Association award for investigative reporting.

She left The Times to serve in the Trump White House as a special assistant to the president in charge of outreach to targeted groups to promote the administration’s policies and priorities. At America First Action PAC, she oversaw communications strategy generating support for federal candidates who backed Mr. Trump‘s agenda.

She graduated from Hamilton College in 2002 and earned graduate degrees in Chinese from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Nanjing, China, and in journalism from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism.

Mr. Basile brings a broad range of media and nonmedia experience to his new assignment as a columnist for the Times.

A director of communications for the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush, he spent seven months in Baghdad in 2004 in the immediate aftermath of the invasion of Iraq, advising U.S. officials on press relations. He subsequently wrote “Tough Sell,” a critically acclaimed account of his experiences in Iraq.

He served for two years starting in 2009 as executive director of the New York State Republican Party, worked with a large number of private clients and political campaigns on public relations and communications strategy, and teaches a course on the media at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

Before joining Newsmax Television, he wrote an opinion column for six years for Forbes magazine, hosted “Sunday in America” on SiriusXM Radio, and contributed regularly to FoxNews.com, Newsmax.com and other outlets.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University and a law degree after attending Fordham University and Georgetown. He is a member of the New York Bar and has a second book coming out soon titled “Let It Sink In: The Decade of Obama and Trump.”

