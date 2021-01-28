House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is meeting with former President Donald Trump in Florida on Thursday, hoping to repair divisions in the Republican Party.

Mr. McCarthy, who has been fundraising in Florida this week, will meet with Mr. Trump at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

The California Republican, whom the former president often called “my Kevin” while in office, angered Mr. Trump and his supporters by saying Mr. Trump bore responsibility for the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. McCarthy has backtracked since then, saying the popular former president didn’t provoke the crowd.

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting the riot, including House Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who now faces a furious backlash in the party over her vote.

A Trump loyalist, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, is holding an anti-Cheney rally at the state capitol in Wyoming on Thursday calling for her removal from party leadership.

